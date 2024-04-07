Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,071 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Tyler Technologies worth $35,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.59 and a 1-year high of $454.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

