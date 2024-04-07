RKL Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 413,698 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 202,853 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,230,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after buying an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.1 %

FNB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.