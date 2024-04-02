Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.80

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trading Down 0.9 %
LON FGT opened at GBX 856.30 ($10.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 851.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 839.88. Finsbury Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 788.71 ($9.90) and a one year high of GBX 923 ($11.59).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Finsbury Growth & Income news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,488.41). In other news, insider Simon Hayes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140 ($31,559.13). Also, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 139 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,488.41). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,139 shares of company stock worth $5,976,567 in the last ninety days. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Finsbury Growth & Income
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 2 Data Storage Device Stocks Thriving From the AI Boom
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Green Gold Rush: Here’s What’s Driving Cannabis Stocks Higher
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- DexCom Stock Gains from GLP-1 Diabetic Users
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.