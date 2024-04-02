Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nexus Infrastructure Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.39. Nexus Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 175 ($2.20). The stock has a market cap of £7.46 million, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.71.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

