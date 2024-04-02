AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AWF opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, insider Emilie D. Wrapp acquired 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $25,006.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $49,814. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.