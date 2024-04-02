AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:AWF opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $10.71.
Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, insider Emilie D. Wrapp acquired 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $25,006.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $49,814. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
