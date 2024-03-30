Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,673,834,000 after buying an additional 1,555,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.