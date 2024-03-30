Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1 %

FIX stock opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $127.09 and a 12 month high of $329.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

