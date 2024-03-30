Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the February 29th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALAR

Alarum Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

NASDAQ:ALAR opened at $19.74 on Friday. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alarum Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.