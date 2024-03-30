Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGNG stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Global X Aging Population ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

