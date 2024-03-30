Humacyte’s (HUMA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUMA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $363.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 107.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after buying an additional 1,253,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,304,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 501,265 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Humacyte by 57.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 378,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

