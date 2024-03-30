Raymond James Cuts Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target to $1.50

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Orezone Gold Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of ORZCF stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
