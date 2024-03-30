Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.