EMX Royalty’s (EMX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

EMX Royalty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.73. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 4,122,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 109.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 96,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

