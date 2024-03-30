EMX Royalty’s (EMX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.
EMX Royalty Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.73. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EMX Royalty
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.