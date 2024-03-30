Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.72. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,141 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,151,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 570,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

