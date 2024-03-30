Analyzing Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hoku and Energy Vault’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault $341.54 million 0.77 -$98.44 million ($0.68) -2.63

Hoku has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoku N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault -28.82% -40.42% -28.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hoku and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60

Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 144.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hoku has a beta of -15.42, suggesting that its stock price is 1,642% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Hoku on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

