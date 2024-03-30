Head-To-Head Comparison: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dyadic International and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.28%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -232.38% -71.31% -58.64% Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 46.47% 2.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Dyadic International and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.0% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.93 million 16.42 -$9.73 million ($0.23) -7.26 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 N/A $1.37 million $0.01 9.46

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dyadic International. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enzon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced from C1-cell protein production platform. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; and strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U., as well as co-development and marketing agreement with Fermbox Bio Inc to design,Develop, and commercialize animal free alternative proteins and biomaterials The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

