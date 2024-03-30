Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of HAS opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

