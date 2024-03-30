Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $63,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.