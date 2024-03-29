Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Keith O’rear Sells 8,349 Shares of Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WY opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

