Values First Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

DHI traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $164.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.