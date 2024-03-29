Values Added Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Values Added Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $239.76 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $181.95 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

