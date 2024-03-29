Values Added Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,006 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

VB stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

