UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of UCBJY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $61.62. 4,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. UCB has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $62.53.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

