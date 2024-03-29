UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UCB Price Performance
Shares of UCBJY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $61.62. 4,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. UCB has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $62.53.
About UCB
