Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $3,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,580,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,720. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.8 %

STRL opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $116.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.