Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,200 shares of company stock worth $9,414,346. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $59.71 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

