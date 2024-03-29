Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.54.
Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.
Sprout Social Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SPT opened at $59.71 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
