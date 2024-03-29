Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $741,520.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $741,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,974.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.7 %

SIG stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

View Our Latest Report on SIG

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.