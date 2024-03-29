bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $6.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in bluebird bio by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

BLUE stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $139.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

