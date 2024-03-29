bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $6.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.87.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on bluebird bio
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio
bluebird bio Trading Down 6.2 %
BLUE stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $139.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.53.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than bluebird bio
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.