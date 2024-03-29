Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $505.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

