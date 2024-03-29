Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Director Sells $251,202.08 in Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $251,202.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ecovyst by 130.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,176,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 1,232,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ecovyst by 31.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after buying an additional 1,052,590 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecovyst by 25.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,874,000 after buying an additional 1,022,450 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP grew its position in Ecovyst by 54.5% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

