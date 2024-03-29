Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Expands By 137.5%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. UBS Group AG raised its position in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

