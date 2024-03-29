Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.