Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $49.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

