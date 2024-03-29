Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Posts Earnings Results

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%.

Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance

Shares of VEEE stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

