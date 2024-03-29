Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGASW opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Verde Clean Fuels has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 240,215 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels by 196.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134,728 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

