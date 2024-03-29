Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Robert Stefanovich Sells 1,079 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $18,925.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,035 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $15,970.05.

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,119 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $18,295.65.

Cryoport Price Performance

CYRX stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

