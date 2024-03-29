Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Robert Stefanovich Sells 1,079 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $18,925.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,035 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $15,970.05.
- On Monday, March 11th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,119 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $18,295.65.
CYRX stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
