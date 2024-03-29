North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $259.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $198.61 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $366.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

