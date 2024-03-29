Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Grows By 300.0%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 160,407 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEMA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $70.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

