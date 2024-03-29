SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 359.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 10,248,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,547,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

