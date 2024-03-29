SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 321,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.