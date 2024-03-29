SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 194,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDB stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $66.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

