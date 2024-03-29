SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,087,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 557,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.