SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

