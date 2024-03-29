Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,434,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after purchasing an additional 581,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,906,000 after buying an additional 153,965 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $49.05. 1,153,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

