SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,369,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,960. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

