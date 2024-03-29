Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $6.67 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.87 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

