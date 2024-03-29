Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.70.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CAS opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$996.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.23. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$9.36 and a 1 year high of C$15.00.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

