Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hookipa Pharma Inc Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

