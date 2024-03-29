Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precigen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $360.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

