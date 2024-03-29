Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.56. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

