Rekor Systems’ (REKR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Rekor Systems Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 315,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

